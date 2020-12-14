Washington, December 14: The Electoral College, a body of officially appointed "electors" representing their respective states, would meet today to formally elect the next President of the United States. Delegates of the crucial institution are barred from deciding in contradiction to the popular votes of their respective provinces. Here's what to expect.

Joe Biden is poised to win support from 306 out of the 538 electors who would be convening today. The numbers are way above the minimum support of 270 required for a candidate to win the presidency race. TIME Magazine's Person of the Year 2020 Title Goes to Joe Biden & Kamala Harris.

In terms of popular vote, Biden has received the support from 51.4 percent of the countrywide electorate who registered their mandate. Trump trails with a vote share of 46.9 percent.

Each state in the US is represented by a fixed number of delegates at the Electoral College. The elector-count is determined by the state's population and geographical size. California, a Democratic party bastion, accounts for the highest number of delegates.

California (55), Texas (38), New York (29), Florida (29), Illinois (20), and Pennsylvania (20) are among the major states in terms of electoral votes. Barring Texas, the five others were bagged by Biden in the November 3 presidential polls.

Based on the state-wise victories of Biden, he will secure 306 votes when the Electoral College completes its voting process. Trump, on the other hand, would trail with 232 votes. The President, while speaking to Fox News, said he would still not concede defeat as the legal options before his campaign committee are yet to be exhausted.

