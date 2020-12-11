Washington, December 11: TIME Magazine's Person of the Year 2020 is Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Biden and Harris combined for a historic victory in the 2020 presidential election. Biden pulled in the most votes in US history, while Harris became the first woman, Black woman and person of South Asian descent to rise to the No 2 spot on the ticket.

In 2019, TIME’s Person of the Year was Greta Thunberg, the environmental activist who challenged world leaders to fight climate change and inspired a global movement.

Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Becomes TIME Magazine's Person of the Year 2020:

The four finalists for 2020 were Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Dr Anthony Fauci, the leader of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Movement for Racial Justice, highlighting Black Lives Matter activists and protests over the death of George Floyd. TIME Magazine's Person of The Year 2020 Finalists: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, COVID-19 Frontline Workers and Protesters Seeking Justice For George Floyd in Final Four.

In 2020, Joe Biden was named the 46th President of the United States. On the other hand, Trump's administration has been highly criticised for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Time has named a “Person of the Year” for nearly 100 years, recognizing an individual or group that has had “the greatest influence on the events of the year—for better or worse.”

