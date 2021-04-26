In an Exclusive Interview with Australia’s #1 Rated Relationship, we were looking to unveil what it takes to truly fix a marriage. Dee Tozer is a Relationship Coach based in Australia. Her track record speaks for itself as Dee has helped an elite level clientele including highly successful couples from corporate CEOs and industry celebrities.

Here is how it went:

Dee, Welcome to the Interview! Great to have you hear, to start off, can a marriage that is on the verge of collapse truly be fixed?

“Hi, thanks for having me, and great question. My view is there are three parts to fixing a marriage. I work on a three phase process of Rescue, Repair and Recovery. They overlap yet they are distinct phases which require specific skilled coaching techniques. Couples who are focussed on these stages do better and transform their marriage much faster than traditional therapy.

Some marriages are not fixable where brokenness has created such a great divide that rescue connection is simply not possible. Although this applies to only 6% of my couples and typically due to unstoppable substance abuse and/or a complex infidelity where warm connection cannot be restored.”

Is fixing the marriage of highly successful couples different from fixing that of mainstream couples?

“Yes because this requires an unorthodox flexible fusion of techniques and skill to grasp the individual mindset of high performers, each brilliant in their own way.”

Is it a long term drawn out process?

“Over 3 decades I’ve learnt that powerful successful people need two things: speed and flexibility. My fast method brings significant relief and healing in 90 days, greater complexity can take 180 days. Building sustainable revitalization by combining unorthodox methods based on speed and flexibility is my passion and specialty.”

Final Thoughts:

Dee is the marriage repair expert for elite couples who want the most experienced, competent couples psychologist just like they want the best experts in every part of their lives, not the second best. She is not for the masses, all things to everybody. Dee‘s expertise stands out firstly, due to her unique blend of “optimal” marriage transformation techniques developed over 30 years tailored for high profile achievers. Secondly she strongly relates to driven, high profile achievers. Dee sees CEO’s, celebrities, surgeons, lawyers, financiers and sports elite ranging from couples “nearly hating each other” to those “just getting along okay” where intimacy has all but disappeared. She has guided over 4,500 couples to heal their rifts and revitalize loving, intimacy again. She sees repairing elite couples’ marriages as “secret marriage business” because high profile couples typically don’t know how to find that crucial, very private expert who will grasp their elite lifestyle where so much is at stake.