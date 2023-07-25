China, July 25: As Beijing and other cities in China faces a relentless heatwave with temperatures shattering records and soaring above 35C (95F), residents and visitors are embracing innovative ways to stay cool and protected from the scorching sun. "Facekinis," full-face masks with openings for the eyes and nose, and other sun-protective items like portable fans, separate sleeves, wide-brimmed hats, and lightweight UV-resistant jackets, have emerged as the hottest fashion trends in the sweltering capital.

According to multiple reports, the facekini's origin can be traced back to 2004 when Zhang Shifan introduced the head garment in Qingdao, Shandong Province. Since then, it has grown in popularity and found practical applications in protecting against harmful UV rays. In response to the sweltering conditions, people across China have resorted to using "facekinis" to safeguard their skin from the blistering UV rays. These full-face masks feature openings for the eyes and nose, offering a practical and stylish solution for sun protection. China Bans Gay Couples From Adopting Children, Prohibits Gay Pride Marches: Reports.

Alongside facekinis, residents are embracing the utility of separate sleeves, wide-brimmed hats, and lightweight UV-resistant jackets crafted from special fabric to shield against harmful sun exposure. As the heat persists, the demand for such sun-protective items has surged dramatically. Salesperson Wang, from a hat shop in the city, reported a significant increase in sales volume compared to previous years, attributing it to heightened awareness of the need for sun protection and health. China Tornado Videos: Huge Typhoon Strikes Liaoning Province.

The trend of prioritising fair skin is prominent in East Asia, with many female consumers seeking products that safeguard their complexion. Seventeen-year-old Li Xuyan, visiting a tourist area in Beijing with her mother, emphasised the importance of protecting her skin from potential skin diseases and sunspots. Both mother and daughter were spotted wearing masks that provided extensive coverage for their faces.

Chinese state television recently highlighted tourists taking selfies next to a massive 12-meter-tall thermometer displaying a real-time surface temperature of 80C at the Flaming Mountains in Xinjiang, underscoring the severity of the heatwave and its impact on various regions. China recently recorded its highest-ever temperature on 16th July, reaching 52.2C in Xinjiang, while Death Valley in California, USA, almost reached its highest-ever recorded temperature at 53.9C on the same day, narrowly missing the Earth's hottest reliably recorded temperature of 56.7C.

