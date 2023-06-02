Tornadoes ravaged the rural areas of Liaoning Province in northeast China on Thursday, injuring several people. Multiple videos of a massive tornado sweeping through the region surfaced online. The tornado also caused significant damage to farmlands, residential structures, and facilities. Local authorities swiftly coordinated efforts, mobilising firefighting teams, electric power crews, housing agencies, and public security forces to commence relief operations. China Hit by New COVID-19 Wave of XBB Variant, Cases Likely To Surge to 65 Million a Week, Says Report.

China Tornado Videos:

Tornado Ravages China:

