One patient has reportedly died of new COVID-19 variant Omicron in the United Kingdom. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the first death from Omicron. A study revealed that the Omicron variant of coronavirus could cause between 25,000 and 75,000 COVID-19 related deaths in the UK by April next year if additional control measures were not taken.

Here Are Tweets:

#Breaking Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with the Omicron variant of coronavirus pic.twitter.com/IaHSu55mr1 — PA Media (@PA) December 13, 2021

NEW: Boris Johnson has confirmed the first death from omicron variant in the U.K. He says: I think the ideas that this is a milder version of the virus is something is something we need to set to one side. — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) December 13, 2021

