Paris, December 1: France is planning to provide COVID-19 vaccine to all the citizens of the country between April and June next year. French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed the development to global news agency AFP. Earlier, the French government had said that it was preparing for a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in January after the availability of the vaccine.

France is currently battling with the second wave of coronavirus. However, in the past few days, there was a dip in COVID-19 numbers. Over 2.22 million people have contracted coronavirus in France until now. The COVID-19 death toll in the European country also crossed 50,000-mark. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Pfizer And BioNTech Seek EU Approval for Coronavirus Vaccine.

Statement by French President Emmanuel Macron:

#BREAKING France plans nationwide Covid-19 vaccination campaign between April and June next year: President Macron pic.twitter.com/U3JoZ42Zt0 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 1, 2020

Notably, The number of patients in hospitals stood at 28,258. Earlier on Monday, High Health Authority, the country's top health advisory body, recommended a vaccination campaign in five stages and on a volunteer basis which should target first nursing homes residents and their staff. Pfizer Seeks Emergency Approval For COVID-19 Vaccine From US Regulators As Doses Could Be Available by Next Month.

In the second phase, people aged over 65 and caregivers should get the vaccine. The three other stages would be progressive and target people with comorbidity and other professionals exposed to the virus. As of Nov. 12, the World Health Organisation counted 212 COVID-19 candidate vaccines being developed worldwide, 48 of them in clinical trials.

