Rugby, February 16: Louise Porton was sentenced to 32 years in prison for suffocating her two daughters—three-year-old Lexi Draper and 16-month-old Scarlett Vaughan—because they interfered with her escort work in UK’s Warwickshire. Porton, who worked under the name “Lollypop” on the website PurplePort, prioritised her sex work over motherhood. She would leave her children with relatives to meet clients, sometimes for as little as £30.

On January 15, 2018, she killed Lexi and later called emergency services, pretending the child had suddenly fallen ill. Paramedics found Lexi already in rigor mortis, suggesting she had been dead for some time. Eighteen days later, she murdered Scarlett in the same manner. CCTV footage later revealed Porton calmly driving around while Scarlett lay dying in the backseat. HMP Wandsworth-Like Sex Row Unfolds Again in UK: Woman Prison Officer Arrested After Video of Her Having Sex With Inmate at Northamptonshire’s HMP Five Wells Surfaces.

Investigators discovered chilling internet searches on her phone, including “How long does it take for a body to go cold?” and “For how long after drowning can someone be resuscitated?” It was also revealed that she had made two previous failed attempts to kill Lexi. UK Shocker: Woman Has Sex With Pet Dog Multiple Times in Sheffield With Partner’s Assistance, Faces Jail Over Animal Abuse.

Despite showing no remorse, Porton was captured laughing at a funeral parlor after her daughters’ deaths. During sentencing in August 2019, Mrs. Justice Yip stated, “One way or another, you squeezed the life out of each of your daughters, only calling emergency services when you knew they were dead.”

Porton was found guilty of deliberate airway obstruction, with no medical issues affecting her daughters. Her crimes, driven by selfish motives, shocked the nation, highlighting a deeply disturbing case of maternal betrayal.

