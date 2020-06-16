Coronavirus in India: Live Map

George Floyd Killing: African Nations Seek Scrutiny of United States, Others Over Racism

World PTI| Jun 16, 2020 03:58 PM IST
Police stand guard as protesters gather near Lafayette Square Park outside the White House on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Geneva, June 16: African nations have prepared a draft resolution at the UN's top human rights body that singles out the United States and would launch intense international scrutiny of systemic racism against people of African descent in the wake of recent high-profile killings of blacks by American police.

The draft text, a copy of which has been obtained by The Associated Press, could become the centerpiece for an urgent debate hastily scheduled for Wednesday for the Geneva-based Human Rights Council. George Floyd Killing Shows ‘True Face’ of US, Says Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

It calls for a Commission of Inquiry — the rights body's most powerful tool to inspect human rights violations — to look into “systemic racism” and alleged violations of international human rights law and abuses against “Africans and of people of African descent in the United States of America and other parts of the world recently affected by law enforcement agencies" especially encounters that resulted in deaths.

Such work would be carried out “with a view to bringing perpetrators to justice,” said the text, circulated by the Africa Group in the council. The breadth of support for the measure was not immediately clear.

The US mission in Geneva declined immediate comment on the draft resolution. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the 47-member body two years ago, accusing it of an anti-Israel bias and of accepting members from some autocratic governments that are serial rights violators.

On Monday, the council agreed unanimously to hold the urgent debate on “racially inspired human rights violations, systemic racism, police brutality and the violence against peaceful protests” in the wake of the George Floyd killing in the United States.

