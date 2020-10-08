Minneapolis, October 8: The former US police officer Derek Chauvin charged with the murder of George Floyd has been released from prison on bail. According to a BBC report, Chauvin posted a $1m (£774,000) bond and was released on Wednesday morning.

The white officer was filmed pressing his knee on Floyd's neck for almost eight minutes before he died on May 25. Floyd's death led to global protests and calls for police reform, spurred by the Black Lives Matter movement. George Floyd Death: Why US is Raging in Protests by African-Americans And Other Key Details.

Chauvin was fired from his job and now awaits trial in March next year on charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers - J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao - were also fired and charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Chauvin's bail has been set with conditions. Conditions that had been set at his bond hearing included prohibitions against working in law enforcement and contact with Floyd's family. In addition to this, he is also required to surrender any licenses or permits for firearms.

Chauvin had been at the maximum-security prison in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota, since late May.

