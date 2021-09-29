Washington, Sep 29: The global coronavirus caseload has topped 232.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.76 million and vaccinations soared to over 6.14 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 232,723,959 and 4,764,232 respectively, while the total vaccine doses administered were 6,149,729,669.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 43,225,044 and 692,547 respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 33,697,581 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (21,381,790 ), the UK (7,772,623 ), Russia (7,355,883), France (7,094,334), Turkey (7,066,658), Iran (5,559,691), Argentina (5,253,765 ), Colombia (4,954,376), Spain (4,953,930), Italy (4,665,049), Indonesia (4,211,460), Germany (4,216,507) and Mexico (3,645,599), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (595,446), India (447,194), Mexico (275,450), Peru (199,314), Russia (201,854), Indonesia (141,709), the UK (136,736), Italy (130,807), Colombia (126,219), Iran (119,888), France (117,348) and Argentina (115,038).

