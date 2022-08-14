On August 15, 1947, two nations came into being after the Indian Independence Act of 1947 was passed— India and Pakistan. The Act mentions that August 15 is the Independence Day for both India and Pakistan and states, "As from the fifteenth day of August, nineteen hundred and forty seven, two independent Dominions shall be set up in India, to be known respectively as India and Pakistan".

The commemorative stamps released by Pakistan till July 1948 mention August 15 as its Independence Day. Despite August 15 being reiterated as the Independence Day of Pakistan, the country celebrates the historic occasion on August 14. Independence Day 2022: History and Significance of Indian National Flag

Over the years, multiple theories have been floated to answer the question that why the Pakistani government advanced its Independence Day. Different reasons are offered for the decision. Independence Day 2022: Howrah Bridge, Victoria Memorial in Kolkata Illuminate in Tricolours for Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign (Watch Video)

1. Pakistan celebrates Independence a day before India as Lord Mountbatten transferred his powers to Pakistan on August 14, 1947, so that Pakistani officials can attend India's Independence program in New Delhi on August 15, 1947.

2. It was the 27th day of Ramadan on August 14, 1947, and is considered a culinary day as per Islamic Calendar. This is another reason why Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day on August 14.

3. In June 1948, at a cabinet meeting chaired by Liaquat Ali Khan, the first Prime Minister of Pakistan, it was proposed that the country celebrate its Independence Day before India. The proposal was taken to Jinnah for his approval and the date was advanced to August 14.

4. Indian Standard Time (IST) being 30 minutes ahead of the Pakistan Standard Time (PST) is also cited as a reason. Since India became a free country at 00:00 hours on August 15, the local time in Pakistan was 11:30pm on August 14, and hence the latter celebrates its independence on this date.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2022 11:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).