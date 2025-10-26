London, October 26: A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of 44-year-old David Morrison, who failed to appear in court for his sentencing after being convicted of rape and sexual assault by penetration. Morrison, from Wilton Castle Lane, was found guilty by a jury in August and was due to learn his fate at Teesside Crown Court on Friday, October 24. Recorder Paul Reid, who oversaw the trial, confirmed that Morrison will face a 10-year prison sentence once apprehended.

The court heard that Morrison paid another man to have sex with a woman in a hotel room before assaulting her himself. He reportedly told the victim, “I have got a present for you,” before bringing in the man, who revealed Morrison had paid him to fulfill his sexual fantasy. Despite the woman’s pleas and protests, Morrison ignored her and raped her after the man left. ‘You Don’t Belong in This Country’: Sikh Woman Raped by 2 Men in Broad Daylight in UK’s Oldbury, Attackers Hurl Racist Slurs.

In her emotional victim impact statement, the survivor said Morrison’s actions had left her “fighting every day to survive,” adding that the assault had turned her home into a “prison” and her mind into a “battlefield.” She admitted to having contemplated ending her life but vowed that the rapist “has not won.” UK: Migrant From Jamaica, Who Claimed He Didn’t Know Sex With Sleeping Woman Is Wrong During Rape Trial, Escapes Deportation, Citing Bisexuality.

Defence barrister Ian Mullarkey noted that Morrison, an “accomplished engineer” with no prior convictions, had a troubled upbringing marked by neglect. Despite these factors, Recorder Reid condemned his absence, stating, “You have prolonged the agony experienced by the complainant.”

An indefinite restraining order now bars Morrison from contacting the victim, and he will be required to register as a sex offender upon his arrest. The court has urged the public to assist in locating Morrison, who remains at large following his failure to appear for sentencing.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Daily Loud), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2025 08:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).