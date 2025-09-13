Oldbury, September 13: The UK Police have launched an urgent appeal for information after a British Sikh woman in her 20s was allegedly raped in a racially aggravated attack earlier this week in Oldbury, Sandwell, West Midlands.

West Midlands Police said the incident occurred on Tuesday morning on Tame Road, when two white men attacked the victim, allegedly making racist remarks, including, “You don’t belong in this country, get out.” The suspects are described as one man with a shaved head, heavy build, wearing a dark sweatshirt and gloves, while the second wore a grey top with a silver zip, reported BBC. Police are seeking witnesses who may have seen the men in the area. Indian National Chandra Nagamallaiah Attacked, Beheaded With Machete at His Workplace in Texas, Consulate Assures Support to Family; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

The Sikh Federation (UK) condemned the assault, highlighting growing fears among minority communities amid a climate of hostility against migrants. Jas Singh, principal advisor to the group, said the attack reflects a broader “trend of hatred” targeting ethnic minorities. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Beheads, Dismembers Son-in-Law Over Illicit Affair With Younger Daughter; Hires Friend for INR 4 Lakh To Carry Out Brutal Murder in Mudigubba.

Chief Superintendent Kim Madill assured the community that police are conducting extensive enquiries, including CCTV and forensic investigations, and have stepped up patrols to restore confidence. She acknowledged the “anger and worry” sparked by the assault, stressing that such incidents remain rare.

Local MP Gurinder Singh Josan described the rape as a “truly horrific attack” that has left the victim deeply traumatised. He urged the public to support police in their investigation, labelling the crime a “hate-fuelled assault” that must be met with justice.

Community leaders and faith groups convened at Smethwick’s Guru Nanak Gurdwara temple to address concerns, while police continue appeals for information to trace the perpetrators.

