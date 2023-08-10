Jakarta, August 10: An Indonesian woman, Siti Khotimah, who had departed from her hometown in Central Java to seek work as a maid in Jakarta, has become a grim testament to the abuse faced by domestic workers. Allegedly chained, beaten, and subjected to degrading acts like consuming animal faeces, Khotimah's ordeal has raised alarm over the absence of protective legislation for millions of vulnerable domestic workers in Indonesia.

Khotimah, aged 24, had left for Jakarta to alleviate her family's debt burden. However, her employment took a horrific turn as she endured months of torment, leaving her physically and emotionally scarred. Traces of burn scars mark her legs, and a lingering limp bears witness to the brutality she suffered. Miss Universe Indonesia Contestants Allege ‘Topless Body Checks’, File Sexual Harassment Complaint Against Organisers.

In a heart-wrenching account, Khotimah recalled her suffering, expressing her disappointment in the leniency of the sentencing her employer received for physical abuse. Moreover, Khotimah revealed she had also been a victim of sexual abuse during her tenure. Despite the pain, she remains resolute in her pursuit of justice, determined to hold her abusers accountable for their heinous actions. Cruel Men Feed Dog to Crocodiles for Stealing Their Food in Indonesia, Horrifying Video of Animal Cruelty Goes Viral (Graphic Content Warning).

However, Khotimah's ordeal underscores a larger issue, the absence of comprehensive legislation protecting domestic workers in Indonesia. Activists have criticised the government for its slow response and the lack of safeguards for these vulnerable individuals. Efforts to enact protective laws have languished, leaving millions, primarily women, at the mercy of potential abuse.

The case of Siti Khotimah serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for legal reforms to safeguard the rights and dignity of domestic workers across the nation. As she seeks to bring her tormentors to justice, Khotimah's resilience and determination embody a plea for change to ensure that she is "the last to suffer" such atrocities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2023 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).