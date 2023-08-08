In a bizarre incident, contestants of a Miss Universe Indonesia pageant came forward to shed light on obscene and inappropriate actions during the screening process. Six pageant participants lodged formal complaints with the police, alleging sexual harassment by the organisers. They alleged they were subjected to intrusive "body checks," including being asked to go topless, leading to sex scandal speculations. The police confirmed contestants had filed a report that would be investigated. One of the complainants said that she was asked to pose inappropriately, including by opening her legs. Miss Universe Netherlands 2023 Winner Name: Rikkie Valerie Kolle Scripts History, Becomes First-Ever Transgender Model to Be Crowned Miss Netherlands.

Contestants Allege ‘Topless Body Checks’

Salah satu finalis Miss Universe Indonesia bercerita soal body checking. Katanya, saat masuk ruangan bersama dua finalis lainnya, mereka diminta melepas bra. Mereka juga tak diizinkan pakai nipple pad atau pun bra jell. #focus #missuniverseindonesia #entertainment #videonews pic.twitter.com/KfB4xeYK1A — kumparan (@kumparan) August 8, 2023

