International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day 2020 Date: Know History and Significance to Observe the Day in Memory of the 1986 Nuclear Disaster

The occasion of the International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day is observed under the leadership of the United Nations (UN) in collaboration with other international agencies. It will be the 5th anniversary of International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day, this year. This international day is observed to commemorate the anniversary of the Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster that took place in 1986. If you are looking for more information about the International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day 2020, then you have come to the right place. Furthermore, you can read additional details about the International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day 2020, its date, history, significance, etc. here below.

International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day 2020 Date

The International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day 2020, like every year, will be celebrated on April 26, which will fall on Sunday this time around. The first observance of this global event took place in 2016. Since then, this international day is celebrated annually in memory of the 1986 nuclear disaster. It will be the 34th anniversary of the unfortunate Chernobyl nuclear disaster, this year. So, what is its history?

International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day History

On April 23, 1986, a nuclear accident took place in the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, in the city of Pripyat, Soviet Ukraine. It is considered to be one of the worst atomic disasters in history. The Chernobyl nuclear disaster is also one of the only two nuclear disasters that are ranked at seven on the list of International Nuclear Event Scale, in terms of severity.

The Chernobyl disaster took place due to a power surge which caused core explosions and fires. Eventually, it led to a large amount of radiation being leaked in the atmosphere and neighbouring areas.

The explosion saw the radiation cloud is spread over the territory of Soviet Union, now recognised as Belarus, Ukraine, and Russian Federation. Due to this disaster, more than 8 million were exposed to the health risks and dangers of radiation.

International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day Significance

The dastardly event claimed the lives of 31 people, and nearly 100 people experienced fatal injuries. It is said that people in the affected regions are still experiencing the long-term hazardous effects of the Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster 1986.

In 2016, the United Nations invited all the member nations and its relevant agencies to observe April 26 as International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day. Since the unfortunate event, the UN has shifted its stance from humanitarian assistance to now focus their efforts towards prevention, recovery, remediation, and capacity development.

It is said that the radioactive material that was released from the disaster was more than 400 hundred times than that of the atomic bombing in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Touted as one of the worst nuclear disasters in the world, the Chernobyl nuclear disaster shed light on the safety measurements nuclear and industrial plants should have. The Chernobyl nuclear disaster is one of the many turning points in world history.