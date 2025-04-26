Every year, ​International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day is observed on April 26 around the world. This annual event aims to honour and pay tribute to the victims and survivors of the catastrophic nuclear accident that occurred in 1986 at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant near Pripyat, Ukraine. International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on December 8, 2016. The Chernobyl disaster remains the worst nuclear accident in history. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

A routine safety test led to an uncontrolled reaction, causing a massive explosion and releasing radioactive material across large parts of the Soviet Union, now Belarus, Ukraine, and Russia. This global event acknowledges the enduring impact of the disaster and the ongoing needs of affected communities. ​

International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day 2025 Date

International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day 2025 falls on Saturday, April 26.

International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day History

International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day was established by the UNGA in memory of Chernobyl disaster. In its resolution, the UNGA recognised that even after three decades of the disaster, there were persistent serious long-term consequences that the affected communities and territories experienced. The General Assembly invited all Member States, relevant agencies of the United Nations system and other international organisations, as well as civil society, to observe the day each year.

International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day Significance

International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day serves as a reminder of the tragedy and a call to action for safety of people around the world. The fallout of the explosion exposed millions to radiation, leading to severe health issues and long-term environmental damage. This annual event honours the resilience of affected communities and highlights the importance of supporting recovery efforts and preventing future nuclear catastrophes. ​

