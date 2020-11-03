France, November 3: For the first time in history, the Interpol has decided to postpone its 89th General Assembly (GA) slated to be held in United Arab Emirates (UAE) in December in view of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a Hindustan Times report, the Interpol's committee decided that it would be inadvisable and materially impossible to hold the General Assembly anywhere in the world this year.

Interpol in a statement further clarified that the possibility of a virtual GA is not possible due to legal, technical and logistical reasons. The annual meeting of all 194-member countries was to discuss several issues like cooperation on terrorism, organised crimes and others. Interpol Likely to Issue Red Notice Against Fugitive Zakir Naik on India’s Request.

The new dates for GA have not been announced yet. There is no clarity on whether the postponement of the 89th General Assembly will have an affect the future annual meetings. India is slated to host the 91st GA of Interpol in 2022.UAE

