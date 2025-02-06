A viral video from Mashhad, Iran, shows a woman stripping naked and climbing onto a police vehicle in protest against the country’s strict hijab laws. The footage, shared by Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad, captures her standing on the car’s bonnet, shouting at armed officers before moving to the windscreen and sitting with her legs apart. Despite an armed officer appearing hesitant to intervene, the protest continued. The video ends with the woman raising her arms in defiance. According to The Sun, her husband later confirmed that she is receiving medical care. However, many see her actions as a bold demonstration against Iran’s increasingly rigid dress code for women, sparking discussions on personal freedom and government control. Iran Woman Strips at University To Protest Against Hijab Restrictions, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Iranian Woman Protests Hijab Laws (Viewer Discretion)

#IndiaGlobal with @GaurieD: A daring protest in Iran's second-largest city, Mashhad, has gone viral after a woman was filmed stripping naked and jumping onto a police car. NDTV's Gaurie Dwivedi reports#Iran #Protest pic.twitter.com/4nXHLLukAk — NDTV WORLD (@NDTVWORLD) February 6, 2025

