On the fifth death anniversary of General Qassem Soleimani, Iranians are reportedly burning banners bearing the image of the prominent military commander, marking a significant moment of protest. Soleimani, the former commander of Iran's Quds Force, was assassinated by a US drone strike in Iraq in January 2020, a controversial action that escalated tensions between the US and Iran. Iran Attacks Israel: ‘Tehran Fully Ready for Any Retaliation,’ Senior Official Says After Bombarding Tel Aviv.

Protesters Reportedly Burn Qassem Soleimani's Banners on 5th Death Anniversary

Iranians are reportedly burning down banners of top commander Qassem Soleimani on his 5th death anniversary. Soleimani was assassinated in Iraq in 2020 by a US drone.#QassemSoleimani #Iran pic.twitter.com/V0Wexq7lJc — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) January 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)