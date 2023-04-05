Jerusalem, April 5: Israeli police clashed with dozens of Palestinian worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City after the latter barricaded themselves in the shrine ahead of the eve of the Jewish Passover holiday.

During the late Tuesday night clashes, some injuries broke out in the mosque and other neighbourhoods in the old city; the Xinhua news agency cited local media.

On Wednesday, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesman of the Palestinian presidency, warned against the mosque's Israeli violations, saying that "the Israeli occupation authorities" crossing the red lines in the holy places would lead to a big explosion in the entire region.

Israel Forces Attack Al-Aqsa

#BREAKING: Israeli forces storm Al Aqsa Mosque, use gas bombs, sound grenades and mercilessly beat up Palestinian worshipers. Dozens of Palestinian worshippers got injured after being attacked by Israeli occupation troops.#AlAqsaMosque #Palestine #Israel pic.twitter.com/OZnhMhw0AS — World Times (@WorldTimesWT) April 4, 2023

Israeli police said in a statement that dozens of young adults armed with sticks, stones, and fireworks barricaded themselves in the mosque earlier in the evening to start a violent disturbance.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, known to Jews as the most sacred site, is regarded by Muslims as their third holiest site. Jordan's Parliament Votes To Expel Israeli Ambassador From Country Over Racist Comments by Israel's Finance Minister.

The Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, a Jordanian body, has administered the holy site since 1948.

Under a 1967 agreement between Israel and Jordan, non-Muslim worshippers can visit the compound but are prohibited from praying there.

In April 2022, the mosque compound witnessed violent clashes between Palestinian worshipers and Israeli police forces when Jews visited the holy site.

This latest incident comes amid growing tensions between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem that have been going on since the beginning of this year. Ohio Water Contamination: Videos Show Highly Contaminated Water in East Palestine After Train Carrying Toxic Chemicals Derailed.

At least 89 Palestinians, including women and children, have been killed since January, while 15 Israelis were killed in a series of attacks in the same period, according to official figures.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2023 02:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).