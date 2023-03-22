The parliament of Jordan on Wednesday voted to expel Israel's ambassador from the country. As per reports, the decision to expel the Israeli ambassador came during the parliament session on Wednesday. The proposal came against the backdrop of the racist statements and actions made by the Israeli finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, towards Jordan and Palestine. Two Israelis Killed as Summit in Jordan Seeks Descalation.

Jordan's Parliament Votes To Expel Israel's Ambassador

BREAKING: Jordan's parliament votes to expel Israel's ambassador in the country — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)