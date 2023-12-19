Jerusalem, December 19: More than $1.3 million in cash was discovered in suitcase bags at the northern Gaza house of a top Hamas member, according to a report by the Times of Israel. The IDF officials stated that several weapons, including explosives, military gear, and RPGs, were discovered in the property in addition to the enormous quantity of cash. The identity of the top Hamas official remained undisclosed.

"You are looking at 5,000,000 NIS, which is roughly over $1,000,000. These funds—found inside a senior Hamas terrorist's residence— were designated for terrorist activity. What could this money have been used for? Provisions of clean water, electricity, and fuel for the residents of Gaza", Israel Defense Forces wrote in a recent tweet alongside a pic on X. 'Islamic Jihad Struck Gaza Hospital': IDF Releases Audio Clip of Conversation Between 'Hamas Operatives' About 'Misfired Rocket' That Allegedly Hit Al-Ahli Hospital.

Suitcases With Cash Over USD 1.3 Billion Found in Top Hamas Leader’s Home

The money was discovered by soldiers of the Multidomain Unit, also referred to as the Ghost Unit, as they advanced into the last surviving positions in northern Gaza, according to the IDF. According to the IDF, approximately 150 locations in the Gaza Strip have been targeted by attacks in the last 24 hours. Israel-Hamas War: IDF Drone Strikes on Vehicle in Southern Lebanon, Three Killed.

According to several sources, a number of prominent Hamas figures are multibillionaires and lead lavish lives while the Palestinians in Gaza struggle to meet their basic requirements. Leaders of Hamas, including as Ismail Haniyeh, Moussa Abu Marzuk, and Khaled Mashal, are allegedly leading opulent lives in Qatar and Turkey, taking use of opulent homes and private aircraft. A New York Post report estimates their combined wealth to be $11 billion.

