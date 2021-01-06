China, January 6: After reports of Alibaba founder Jack Ma’s disappearance, CNBC’s David Faber reported Tuesday that the billionaire is not missing, but has been lying low for the time being.

It was widely reported that tech billionaire and founder Jack Ma has "disappeared" from public life and has not been spotted for at least two months amid the conflict with the Chinese regulators. Jack Ma, Chinese Billionaire & Founder of Alibaba, Not Seen in Public for Two Months.

Faber reported quoting his sources, “He is very likely in Hangzhou, where the headquarters of Alibaba is. We forget that he is no longer involved with the management of Alibaba. He is being less visible purposefully. And you can expect that that will continue to be the case for some time. He ran afoul of the government of the PRC (People’s Republic of China). He has pushed on that line a number of times in the past and been okay."

Shortly after, Ma’s Ant Group saw its record-setting initial public offering suspended by stock exchanges in Shanghai and Hong Kong. Ma and two Ant Group executives were summoned and interviewed by regulators in China.

