Jeju Air Plane Crash Probe: South Korean Plane Crash Report Says Bird Remains Belonging to ‘Baikal Teals’ Were Found in Engines, but No Cause Yet Revealed

The first report on last month's Jeju Air crash in South Korea confirmed bird strikes in the plane's engines, though officials haven't determined the cause of the accident that killed all but two of the 181 people on board.

World PTI| Jan 27, 2025 01:24 PM IST
A+
A-
Jeju Air Plane Crash Probe: South Korean Plane Crash Report Says Bird Remains Belonging to ‘Baikal Teals’ Were Found in Engines, but No Cause Yet Revealed
South Korea Plane Crash (Photo Credits: X/@Raginimalh80481)

Seoul, January 27: The first report on last month's Jeju Air crash in South Korea confirmed bird strikes in the plane's engines, though officials haven't determined the cause of the accident that killed all but two of the 181 people on board. The preliminary accident report released Monday said feathers and bird blood stains were found in both engines. “The samples were sent to specialised organisations for DNA analysis, and a domestic organization identified them as belonging to Baikal Teals,” the report said, referring to a migratory duck. Jeju Air Plane Crash Probe Update: Black Boxes Lack Crucial Data From Final 4 Minutes Before Explosion, Says South Korea.

The report also said the plane's black box stopped recording about 4 minutes before the crash. South Korea earlier announced that it will remove a concrete structure at the end of the airport's runway that was involved in the crash. Some experts have said that Muan International Airport's localiser — a set of antennas in a concrete structure that guide aircraft during landings — likely made the crash of the Jeju Air plane worse. South Korea Plane Crash: 179 Dead, 2 Rescued As Jeju Air Flight Carrying 181 People Bursts Into Flames After Skidding off Runway at Muan International Airport (See Pics and Videos).

The Boeing 737-800 skidded off the airport's runaway on Dec. 29 after its landing gear failed to deploy, slamming into the concrete structure and bursting into flames. Many observers said the structure should have been made with lighter materials that could break more easily upon impact. Investigators have said that air traffic controllers warned the pilot about possible bird strikes two minutes before the aircraft issued a distress signal confirming that a bird strike had occurred, after which the pilot attempted an emergency landing.

Tags:
Baikal Teals Jeju Air Flight Jeju Air Flight 2216 Muan Muan Airport Muan International Airport Plane Crash South Korea South Korea Airport South Korea Plane Crash
You might also like
Hyundai Motor, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Tesla To Recall Over 3,40,000 Vehicles for Faulty Parts in South Korea
Auto

Hyundai Motor, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Tesla To Recall Over 3,40,000 Vehicles for Faulty Parts in South Korea
World PTI| Jan 27, 2025 01:24 PM IST
A+
A-
Jeju Air Plane Crash Probe: South Korean Plane Crash Report Says Bird Remains Belonging to ‘Baikal Teals’ Were Found in Engines, but No Cause Yet Revealed
South Korea Plane Crash (Photo Credits: X/@Raginimalh80481)

Seoul, January 27: The first report on last month's Jeju Air crash in South Korea confirmed bird strikes in the plane's engines, though officials haven't determined the cause of the accident that killed all but two of the 181 people on board. The preliminary accident report released Monday said feathers and bird blood stains were found in both engines. “The samples were sent to specialised organisations for DNA analysis, and a domestic organization identified them as belonging to Baikal Teals,” the report said, referring to a migratory duck. Jeju Air Plane Crash Probe Update: Black Boxes Lack Crucial Data From Final 4 Minutes Before Explosion, Says South Korea.

The report also said the plane's black box stopped recording about 4 minutes before the crash. South Korea earlier announced that it will remove a concrete structure at the end of the airport's runway that was involved in the crash. Some experts have said that Muan International Airport's localiser — a set of antennas in a concrete structure that guide aircraft during landings — likely made the crash of the Jeju Air plane worse. South Korea Plane Crash: 179 Dead, 2 Rescued As Jeju Air Flight Carrying 181 People Bursts Into Flames After Skidding off Runway at Muan International Airport (See Pics and Videos).

The Boeing 737-800 skidded off the airport's runaway on Dec. 29 after its landing gear failed to deploy, slamming into the concrete structure and bursting into flames. Many observers said the structure should have been made with lighter materials that could break more easily upon impact. Investigators have said that air traffic controllers warned the pilot about possible bird strikes two minutes before the aircraft issued a distress signal confirming that a bird strike had occurred, after which the pilot attempted an emergency landing.

Tags:
Baikal Teals Jeju Air Flight Jeju Air Flight 2216 Muan Muan Airport Muan International Airport Plane Crash South Korea South Korea Airport South Korea Plane Crash
You might also like
Hyundai Motor, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Tesla To Recall Over 3,40,000 Vehicles for Faulty Parts in South Korea
Auto

Hyundai Motor, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Tesla To Recall Over 3,40,000 Vehicles for Faulty Parts in South Korea
Donald Trump 2.0: South Korean Industries Face Threats and New Opportunities Amid Potential US Policy Changes
Technology

Donald Trump 2.0: South Korean Industries Face Threats and New Opportunities Amid Potential US Policy Changes
HD Hyundai Electric Q4 Results: South Korean Electric Equipment Maker’s Net Profit Falls 10.9% to 123.9 Billion Won Due to One-Off Costs
Business

HD Hyundai Electric Q4 Results: South Korean Electric Equipment Maker’s Net Profit Falls 10.9% to 123.9 Billion Won Due to One-Off Costs
South Korea: Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol Attends Court Hearing To Oppose Formal Arrest Over Martial Law Bid
World

South Korea: Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol Attends Court Hearing To Oppose Formal Arrest Over Martial Law Bid

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Barcelona vs Valencia
200K+ searches
DeepSeek
50K+ searches
Denta Water IPO allotment status
20K+ searches
Guillain-Barre Syndrome
20K+ searches
SSC GD
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
Thane

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Barcelona vs Valencia
200K+ searches
DeepSeek
50K+ searches
Denta Water IPO allotment status
20K+ searches
Guillain-Barre Syndrome
20K+ searches
SSC GD
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump