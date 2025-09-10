New York, September 10: Larry Ellison, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of US-based software giant Oracle, has officially become the world’s richest person after a historic wealth surge on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. According to Bloomberg, Ellison’s net worth skyrocketed by USD 101 billion in a single day, reaching USD 393 billion as of 10:10 am EDT in New York, surpassing Elon Musk’s USD 385 billion fortune. This marks the largest single-day increase ever recorded in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Forbes’ real-time billionaire tracker places Ellison’s net worth slightly higher at USD 395.7 billion. The record-breaking rise was fueled by Oracle’s shares, which soared by as much as 41% in New York trading — the steepest single-day gain since 1992. The surge came after Oracle reported quarterly results that beat market expectations and issued an aggressive outlook for its cloud computing business, underscoring its growing role in artificial intelligence infrastructure. Oracle’s market capitalization now stands at USD 947 billion. Larry Ellison Net Worth: Oracle Co-Founder Becomes World’s Second Richest Person, Surpasses Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos.

The sharp jump ended Musk’s 300-day reign as the world’s richest, a title he has held intermittently since 2021. Musk’s wealth remains closely tied to Tesla, which has experienced volatility in recent months. Ellison, who co-founded Oracle in 1977, has seen his fortune climb steadily this year, already rising 45% before the latest rally. Elon Musk Net Worth: SpaceX and Tesla CEO Surpasses USD 400 Billion Mark, Achieves World’s Richest Person Status.

Ellison’s leadership transformed Oracle from a small startup into the world’s largest database software supplier and a global leader in business applications. With projected revenue growth of 12–14% and cloud revenue expected to climb 32–36% in the second quarter, Oracle’s momentum appears strong.

Ellison’s ascent also carries personal significance, given his financial and professional ties to Musk — he disclosed a USD 1 billion stake in Tesla in 2019 and briefly served on its board. This historic surge cements his dominance in the AI-driven corporate landscape.

