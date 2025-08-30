Elon Musk’s net worth has now crossed the USD 400 billion mark, making him the world’s richest person. Musk is the cofounder of major companies, which include EV company Tesla, space technology firm SpaceX, and artificial intelligence (AI) startup xAI. Each of these businesses plays a key role in his growing wealth. As per a report of Forbes, Musk’s net worth stands at USD 415.6 billion. He is ahead of other tech billionaires like Larry Ellison, whose net worth is USD 270.9 billion, and Mark Zuckerberg, who stands at USD 253 billion. Reliance-Meta Partnership: Reliance Industries Announces Joint Venture With Mark Zuckerberg’s Company to Build and Scale Enterprise AI Solution in India, Global Market.

Elon Musk Net Worth

