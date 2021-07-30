Greg Andruk believes in giving well grounded knowledge and information to businesses and business operators. As a coach with over 19 years of experience, Greg has provided solutions regarding their cash flows, employees, budgeting, and other related metrics. He prides himself as a change agent, someone who brings positive change to the businesses to help them grow and see more opportunities. In his experience, small businesses tend to be unaware of their metrics and this is where they need Greg's help.

Glendale, California, USA - Greg Andruk, andruk-cpa-mba.com, is a licensed CPA (Certified Public Accountant) from California, with an Accounting degree and an MBA from the University of Southern California. In addition to that, Greg is a Certified Coach from iPEC, a prestigious institute, that equips the aspirants to become a coach and provide coaching services to the decision-makers of businesses. Greg has worked with a lot of CEOs of small to medium-sized firms and by connecting with them on a similar wavelength, he has guided them towards success.

While working at one of his former jobs, Dart Industries, Greg had the opportunity to collaborate with all kinds of people, equipping him with the industry experience and the communication skills to effectively solve problems. After his time at Dart Industries, Greg went on to work at companies like Continental Airlines, Get America Airlines, and Jack Lallane’s Health Spas. In his work experience as a coach, financial advisor, staff recruiter, and an expert marketer, Greg found out one of his unique selling points. He was able to tell the managers what was going wrong with the firm. Most people can’t do that, if they confront a problem, they get reprimanded for stepping over the line. Greg managed to do it by connecting with them and told them in a non-confrontational way. In doing so, the managers listened to him and acted rationally. Not only that, but they were also willing to make changes that could lead them to bigger and better opportunities.

Greg believes that everyone should have a coach. Tom Brady has 4 coaches, dealing with his fitness, psychology, and other aspects that help him maintain his true athleticism. Coaching and education have been around for over a hundred years, all the great people, philosophers, inventors, and other renowned personalities had coaches who guided them in their path and helped them have a wider perspective of life. This is what coaching is about, Greg helps businesses in having a bigger and better perspective.

“The problem is never the numbers, it’s the story behind the numbers. Numbers are the road signs, but if you can’t read the road signs, you are going to have trouble,” Greg shares.

With more than 19 years of experience, Greg has found that the variation in numbers isn’t really the problem, but more often than not the employees. This is where the coaching comes in. Guiding people with the knowledge about principles, learning self-control, and successful communication between the clients and vendors are what Greg focuses on for success.

The second metric that holds businesses back is the structure of the business and thinking in the abstract. Furthermore, many businesses either don’t have true metrics or can’t utilize them in a fruitful way, they just guess the decisions, meaning there is a 50-50 chance the decision is taken will be wrong. Moreover, a business is only as strong as its people. This tends to be overlooked, not hiring talented people can kill a business. About 85% of small businesses are closed within 5 months due to lack of talent, and lack of talent attraction. Coaching can be helpful in all these areas, as it can help businesses see more opportunity by capturing the right audience and customers and have a broader perspective towards the market. It also guides the managers on how to invest in the employees and to grow their potential. Hence, coaching can jumpstart a business and eventually make it expand to new horizons. Learn more at andruk-cpa-mba.com.