Kuala Lumpur, February 11: The Malaysian government to Thursday announced that it will provide free vaccination against coronavirus to all the foreigners living in the country including students, refugees, migrants among others. Country's COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Committee said in a press release that the natives will be prioritised to get the vaccine shots however maintained that the decision to include foreigners is important to the success of the programme.

"It is also in line with the government's stand to give the vaccine to as many in the Malaysian population as possible so as to achieve herd immunity in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic," the press release said."Foreign workers have become part of our community and also contribute to the country's economy," the statement added, as reported by CNA. Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to Be Among First to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine.

The country is set to begin its vaccination drive against COVID-19 by the end of February. Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin, in November last year, had announced that all the citizens will be administered the vaccine without any cost. However, the vaccination has not been made mandatory in the country. Movie Theatres in Malaysia Shut Down After Spike in the COVID-19 Cases.

As per reports, Malaysia has secured around 25 Million doses of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech and around 18 Million doses of vaccine produced by Russian facility, the Gamaleya Research Institute. It has reportedly signed deal for China's Sinovac and AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine as well.

