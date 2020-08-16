New Delhi/Mauritius, August 16: The Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday that the Government of India has sent equipment and personnel to help Mauritius contain an oil spill. The MEA stated that than 30 tonnes of technical equipment and material on board an aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been sent to the island country.

Issuing a statement, MEA said, "The specialized equipment, consisting of Ocean Booms, River Booms, Disc Skimmers, Heli Skimmers, Power packs, Blowers, Salvage barge and Oil absorbent Graphene pads and other accessories, is specifically designed to contain the oil slick, skim oil from water, and assist in clean up and salvage operations." Mauritius Declares Environmental Emergency After 4000 Tons of Oil Spill From Ship Into Coral Reef Of the Indian Ocean.

Apart from this, MEA also informed that the 10-member technical response team has been deployed which would assist the island country with oil spill containment measures. The team -- consisting of specially-trained Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel -- will extend necessary technical and operational assistance at the site.

Earlier on July 25, a Japanese bulk carrier MV Wakashio struck a coral reef. Following this, about 1,000 tonnes of fuel oil spilt over the coral reef and endangered corals, fish and other marine life. Scientists have called this the country’s worst ecological disaster. Though on Saturday, the Japanese vessel has broken apart, condition of the coral reef remains critical.

