The island of Mauritius declared an environmental emergency on Friday following an oil spill caused by a Japanese-owned ship. The incident happened after the ship was stranded off the coast for many days. The oil has been spilt aground on the coral reef off the Indian Ocean which is known as "sensitive waters". The MV Wakashio, owned by Japanese companies Okiyo Maritime Corporation and Nagashiki Shipping Co. Ltd., was going from Brazil to Singapore carrying close to 4,000 tons of fuel. The incident happened on July 25 after cracks in the ship's hull, causing the oil spilling which "represents a danger" for nearly 1.3 million residents of the island. Arctic Circle Turns Red Due to Oil Spill in Russia, Netizens Relate it to Bible Prophecy of Sea Becoming Blood Before End of The World (Watch Pics and Video)

Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said earlier in the day, "Our country doesn't have the skills and expertise to refloat stranded ships, so I have appealed for help from France and President Emmanuel Macron." The French island of Reunion is Mauritius' closest neighbour. To clean the oil, nearly 400 sea booms have been deployed. Meanwhile, the government said that the police are looking into causes including possible negligence. Environmental group Greenpeace Africa said that as more diesel and oil leaks into the water, it may have a catastrophic effect on Mauritius.

Check Environment Ministry's Tweet:

"We are in a situation of environmental crisis". Kavy Ramano, Minister of the Environment of #Mauritius pic.twitter.com/xp03LbHrGL — Ministry of Environment 🌿 (@Environment_MU) August 7, 2020

Oil Leaking From Ship in Mauritius:

Le naufrage du #Wakashio représente un danger pour l'île Maurice. Notre pays n’a pas les compétences et l’expertise pour le renflouage des navires échoués, c’est ainsi que j’ai sollicité l’aide de la #France à @EmmanuelMacron. pic.twitter.com/30m2pQzEy4 — Pravind Jugnauth (@PKJugnauth) August 7, 2020

Video of Oil Spill in Mauritius:

Greenpeace Africa's climate and energy manager Happy Khambule said in a statement, "Thousands of species around the pristine lagoons of Blue Bay, Pointe d'Esny and Mahebourg are at risk of drowning in a sea of pollution, with dire consequences for Mauritius' economy, food security and health." A representative for Nagashiki Shipping, Yoshinori Fukushima, said the company has "put up a fence and started recovering the oil".

Jugnauth shared aerial footage of the incident on Twitter where people can be seen looking at it from distance. The environment minister of Mauritius, Kavy Ramano, said, calling the Blue Bay Marine Park and other areas near the leaking ship very sensitive said, "We are in a situation of environmental crisis."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2020 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).