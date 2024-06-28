Ulan Bator, June 28: Mongolians are voting in the regular parliamentary elections on Friday morning to elect 126 legislators. In May 2023, the State Great Khural, the country's parliament, passed amendments increasing the number of legislators from 76 to 126.

A total of 1,294 candidates from 19 political parties and two coalitions, alongside 42 independents, are competing in the parliamentary elections. The elections are being conducted under a mixed electoral system, with 78 legislators elected through majority representation and 48 through proportional representation, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the General Election Commission (GEC). Heavy Snows and Drought of Deadly 'dzud' Kill More Than 7 Million Head of Livestock in Mongolia.

The GEC said that Mongolia, with a population of 3.5 million, has 2,238,360 eligible voters registered this year. Voters can cast their ballots at 2,198 polling stations across nine districts of the national capital Ulan Bator and all 21 provinces of the country, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time. 12th India- Mongolia Joint Working Group Meeting Held to Bolster Bilateral Defence Cooperation.

Meanwhile, more than 30,000 domestic observers, along with 259 foreign observers from 40 countries and 21 international organizations, are monitoring the parliamentary elections, according to the commission. Additionally, all paper ballots in the parliamentary elections are expected to be counted by hand to prevent misrepresentations and disputes associated with voting machines. Mongolia's parliament operates under a unicameral system with a four-year term.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2024 08:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).