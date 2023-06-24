Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his televised address to the country, condemned the Wagner rebellion and ordered armed forces to neutralise those responsible. The Russian President also called the rebellion by the Wagner Group a "stab in the back" of countries military. Responding to this, Wagner Group said that Putin made the wrong choice and Russia will have a new president soon. Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin turned on Russia, vowing to topple Russia’s military leadership after accusing it of killing its soldiers. Vladimir Putin Says Wagner Group Rebellion Is ‘Stab in the Back’ of Russian Military, Vows Punishment for 'Treason'.

Russia Will Soon Have a 'New President', Says Wagner:

BREAKING: Wagner Group says Putin made the 'wrong choice' and soon Russia will have a 'new president' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 24, 2023

