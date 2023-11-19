New York, November 19: Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has said that it is his Hindu faith that led him to the presidential campaign, and that as a president, he wants to make faith, family, hard work, patriotism "cool" in the US again. Speaking at the 'The Family Leader' forum, organised by The Daily Signal platform on Saturday, the 38-year-old spoke about Hinduism, Christianity and his traditional family values.

"My faith is what gives me my freedom. My faith is what led me to this presidential campaign...I am a Hindu. I believe there is one true God. I believe God put each of us here for a purpose. My faith teaches us that we have a duty, a moral duty to realise that purpose. Those are God's instruments that work through us in different ways, but we are still equal because God resides in each of us. That's the core of my faith," Ramaswamy said. Vivek Ramaswamy Personally Invites Protesting Student to Join His Event Amid Round of Applause, Elon Musk Reacts to Indian-American US Presidential Candidate's Move (Watch Video).

Born to Indian parents who moved to the US from Kerala, Ramaswamy also spoke of the traditional values instilled in him by them. "I grew up in a traditional household. My parents taught me family is the foundation. Respect your parents. Marriage is sacred. Abstinence before marriage is the way to go. Adultery is wrong. Marriage is between a man and a woman. Divorce is not just some preference you opt for...you get married before God and you make an oath to God and your family," the Republican presidential-hopeful said.

Calling Hindu and Christian faiths "shared values" of God, Ramaswamy said that as a president he will make faith, family, hard work, patriotism, and faith "cool" again in the US. US Presidential Election 2024: If Donald Trump Is Nominee, I Will Support Him; and if I Am the President, I Will Pardon Him, Says Vivek Ramaswamy.

"Can I be a President who can promote Christianity across the country? I can't...I don't think that's what we should want a US President to do either...but will I stand for those shared values? Will I promote them in the examples that we set for the next generations? You are damn right, I will! Because that's my duty," Ramaswamy said.

In July this year, the Ohio-based biotech entrepreneur was targeted for his Hindu faith by a televangelist who asked citizens not to vote for him. In August, Conservative pundit and author Ann Coulter made racist comments against Ramaswamy and fellow Indian-American presidential candidate Nikki Haley, calling their clash during the Republican primary debate a "Hindu business".

Ramaswamy is the nation's second Hindu presidential candidate after former Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard who ran as a Democrat in 2020. In his address to prospective voters, Ramaswamy often rues that faith, patriotism, hard work and family “have disappeared, only to be replaced by new secular religions in this country".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2023 01:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).