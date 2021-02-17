Abuja, February 17: A group of gunmen kidnapped hundreds of students of the Government Science Secondary School in Kagara area of Nigeria's Niger state on Wednesday. Staff members of the school were also kidnapped. Ibrahim Matane, Secretary to Niger State government, confirmed the development. However, the exact number of students kidnapped has not been known yet. Nigerian Official Says over 300 Abducted Schoolboys Freed.

Notably, kidnappers were wearing masks and military uniforms. They stormed into the school and overwhelmed security guards to kidnap the students. No terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack. Kidnappers are demanding N500 million to release the victims. More details are still awaited. 'Pirates' Kill Four Nigerian Navy Personnel, Kidnap 3 Foreigners.

It is not the first time that school children were targeted by armed rebellions in Nigeria. In December last year also, hundreds of school children were abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria. The students were abducted after an attack on the school in the northern Nigerian state of Katsina.

