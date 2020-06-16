North Korea, June 16: North Korea blew up the inter-Korean joint liaison office in its border town of Kaesong, sharply escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday. This comes after near-daily threats to punish Seoul over anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets, according to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency.

Tensions between the two sides have been escalating for weeks, prompted by defector groups in the South sending propaganda material across the border. Over the weekend, North Korean leader's sister, Kim Yo Jong, threatened to demolish the office in a "tragic scene" in a statement. North Korea to Take 'Military Action' Against South, Says Kim Jong Un's Sister Kim Yo Jong as Row Escalates Over Anti-Pyongyang Leaflets.

North Korea Blows Up Inter-Korean Joint Liaison Office in Kaesong:

North Korea blew up the inter-Korean joint liaison office in its border town of Kaesong, sharply escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula after near-daily threats to punish Seoul over anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets: South Korea's Yonhap News Agency — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

South Korean Ministry confirmed North Korea Exploded:

S.Korean Unification Ministry confirms that N.Korea exploded Gaesong Inter-Korean liaison office at 14:49 KST. We are still monitoring N.Korea’s movement towards South. pic.twitter.com/h2mRXBGhMt — Jaehwan Cho 조재환 (@hohocho) June 16, 2020

Yonhap agency reported that smoke was seen near the joint industrial complex where the North-South liaison office is located, which leader Kim Jong Un’s sister had over the weekend said that they would soon be seen “completely collapsed.” Kim had then on elaborated on what military action would be but had openly threatened the destruction of the Joint Liaison Office.

