Patna, February 7: Changing your name on official documents such as Aadhaar Card and PAN Card is a common requirement in India, often due to marriage, divorce, spelling errors, or personal choice. Updating these records is essential to maintain consistency across government databases, banking services, and legal processes.

Here’s a clear, step-by-step guide to help you update your name on both Aadhaar and PAN cards, along with required documents and important tips.

Changing Your Name on Aadhaar Card

The Aadhaar Card, issued by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), can be updated online or offline.

Online Method:

Visit the UIDAI official website and select Update Aadhaar - Update Demographic Data Online. Log in using your Aadhaar number and OTP sent to your registered mobile. Choose Name as the field to update, upload supporting documents, submit the request, and note the Update Request Number (URN) for tracking. How To Track Your Aadhaar Card Usage In Minutes? Step-By-Step Guide.

Offline Method:

Visit the nearest Aadhaar Enrolment or Update Centre, fill out the Aadhaar Correction Form, submit valid documents, and collect the acknowledgment slip with the URN.

Documents Required:

Marriage certificate, Gazette notification, Passport, Voter ID, or Driving Licence.

Processing Time:

Updates usually reflect within 7–10 days.

Changing Your Name on PAN Card

The PAN Card is issued through NSDL or UTI Infrastructure Technology And Services.

Online Method:

Apply for PAN correction on the NSDL portal by selecting PAN Card Changes/Correction. Enter your PAN details, choose Name Change, upload documents, pay the nominal fee (around ₹107), and save the acknowledgment number. Aadhaar Reforms Announced: UIDAI Rolls Out Aadhaar Update System With Revised Service Fee Structure, Digital KYC and More; Check Details.

Offline Method:

Download and fill Form 49A, attach proof of identity and name change documents, submit it at a PAN service centre, and keep the receipt for tracking.

Documents Required:

Marriage certificate, divorce decree, Gazette notification, Aadhaar Card, or Passport.

Processing Time:

PAN name updates generally take 15–20 days.

Linking Updated Aadhaar and PAN

After updating your name, ensure both documents are linked via the Income Tax Department e-Filing portal. Enter updated details, verify with OTP, and complete the linking process to avoid tax-related issues.

Important Tips

• Keep acknowledgment receipts for future reference

• Ensure name spelling is identical on all documents

• Use official proof to speed up approval

• Update banks, insurance, and mobile connections after changes

Updating your name on Aadhaar and PAN cards is now a straightforward process with both online and offline options. By following the correct steps and submitting valid documents, you can ensure your identity records remain accurate, secure, and consistent across all official platforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2026 11:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).