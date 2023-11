Seoul, November 27: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un cast his ballot in local elections held over the weekend to pick new deputies for local assemblies of provinces, cities and counties across the nation, with voter turnout recorded at almost 100 per cent, state media reported Monday. Kim visited a polling station set up in South Hamgyong Province on Sunday and voted for candidates who ran in the elections in the region, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

North Korea's local elections are held every four years, and the number of seats is determined by the population of each area. North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un Dismisses His Military Chief, Calls for War Preparations Ahead of US-South Korea Military Drills.

But the elections are widely viewed as a formality, as the candidates are hand-picked by the North's ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and rubber-stamped into office, reports Yonhap News Agency. The KCNA said Kim met with the candidates and encouraged them to become "genuine representatives and true servants for the people who strive to defend and realize their rights, interests and requirements".

He was accompanied by Premier Kim Tok-hun and key party officials, including his younger sister Kim Yo-jong and Hyon Song-wol, vice director of the propaganda and agitation department, it added. According to the KCNA, the voter turnout for Sunday's elections was 99.63 per cent. Those who are in foreign countries or working at sea did not take part in the elections. Kim Jong Un Shows Off New Drones, Ballistic Missiles During North Korea Military Parade (Watch Video).

North Korea has revised an election law in a way that allows two candidates to be recommended in some constituencies for local elections and holds a preliminary election to decide on a final candidate. At polling stations, North Korea set up two separate ballot boxes of different colours -- one for approval and the other for disapproval -- a move that hampers the principle of secret voting as it is easy to see whether people vote for or against, Seoul's Unification Ministry said.

