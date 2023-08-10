North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly dismissed the country's military chief amid a call to step up war preparations. According to an AFP report, Kim Jong Un has dismissed his top general and called for stepping up war preparations "in an offensive way". The war preparations are said to include boosting weapons production and conducting more drills. The military gathering by North Korea comes as Seoul and Washington prepare for major joint drills which are scheduled for later this month. The North views the joint drills as rehearsals for invasion and has repeatedly warned that the drill could trigger "overwhelming" action in response. North Korea: Latest Photos Show Kim Jong Un Touring Arms Factories.

Kim Jong Un Dismisses Military Chief

