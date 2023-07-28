Kim Jong Un presided over a military parade in North Korea to commemorate a significant wartime anniversary, official media said on Friday. The display showcased new drones and Pyongyang's nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles. The first-ever video of North Korean drones, which are quite similar to the US drones RK-4 Global Hawk and MK-9 Reaper, was displayed at the "Arms Exhibition-2023" while Un was visiting the DPRK. North Korea Braces Up To Use Nuclear Weapon Material As Kim Jong Un Asks People To Scale Up Production.

Kim Jong Un Shows Off New Drones, Ballistic Missiles

#BREAKING Kim Jong Un oversees North Korea military parade showcasing new drones, ICBMs: state media pic.twitter.com/VW1BKECUeo — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 28, 2023

The first video of the new North Korean drones, structurally similar to the US drones RK-4 Global Hawk and MK-9 Reaper, which Kim Jong Un demonstrated to Sergei Shoigu at the "Arms Exhibition-2023" during his visit to the DPRK. pic.twitter.com/9wbsnSPOPQ — Spriter Team (@SpriterTeam) July 27, 2023

