Mumbai, November 30: In shocking revelation, Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska has claimed that Russian troops were encouraged by their wives to rape Ukrainian women. Zelenska, who is Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's wife allegedly said that Russian soldiers have been using rape and sexual assault as a "weapon" during the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

According to a report in Sky News, Zelenska made the statement while speaking at an international conference to tackle sexual violence during conflicts in London. In her speech, Zelenska said that sexual violence is being perpetrated "systematically and openly" by Russian troops as the Russia-Ukraine conflict drags on since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February. Vladimir Putin Recruiting Russian Prisoners With HIV, Hepatitis in His ‘Private Army’ for Ukraine War: Reports.

Russia using sexual violence as weapon

"Sexual violence is the most cruel, most animalistic way to prove mastership over someone. And for victims of this kind of violence, it is difficult to testify in war times because nobody feels safe," Zelenska said. While addressing the conference, the first lady of Ukraine also said that wives of Russian soldiers encourages them to rape Ukrainian women.

"This is another instrument that they (Russian forces) are using as their weaponry. This is another weapon in their arsenal in this war and conflict. That's why they're using this systematically and openly," Olena Zelenska claimed. She also asked the international community to recognise this act as war crime and to hold everyone involved accountable. Russia-Ukraine War: President Vladimir Putin Says He Won’t Use Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine.

Wives Encourage Russian Troops To Rape Ukrainian Women

Zelenska also said that they have heard Russian soldiers talking about raping Ukrainian women to their wives openly. She also went on to say that the wives of the Russian soldiers encouraged them to do the act. "Go on, rape those Ukrainian women, just don't share this with me, just don't tell me," she said.

