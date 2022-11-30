Quetta, November 30: A suicide bomber blew himself up near a truck carrying police officers on their way to protect polio workers outside Quetta on Wednesday, killing two people and wounding more than 20 others, mostly policemen, officials said.

Ghulam Azfer Mehser, a senior police officer, said the attack happened when the policemen were heading to the polio workers, part of a nationwide vaccination drive launched Monday. He said the bombing also damaged a nearby car carrying members of a family.

The Pakistani Taliban in a statement claimed responsibility. In a statement, the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan group, or TTP, said the attack in Baluchistan targeted police to avenge the killing of their former spokesperson, Abdul Wali.

Visuals from the Blast Site:

#NewsAlert | At least five people have been killed in a blast in Pakistan's #Quetta, one child is among those dead. No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.@eriknjoka talks to @AnasMallick for details Watch more: https://t.co/AXC5qRuO3J pic.twitter.com/9Fp3pBraTa — WION (@WIONews) November 30, 2022

He was widely known as Omar Khalid Khurasani and was killed in a bombing in Afghanistan's Paktika province in August. His death was a heavy blow to the group. Imran Khan Assassination Attempt: Former Pakistan PM Sustains Bullet Injury at PTI’s Haqeeqi Long March (Watch Video).

The attack on police came amid a spike in new polio cases among children. The latest vaccination campaign is the sixth such drive this year and will last for five days, aiming to inoculate children under the age of 5 in high-risk areas.