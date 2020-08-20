Islamabad, August 19: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a clear and unequivocal stand, saying the founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had made it clear that until the Palestinians get their due rights, they will not recognise Israel. Khan expressed these views during an interview with a private news channel on Tuesday. He discussed at length various issues including Pakistan's foreign policy, Pak-China friendship, Israel, Kashmir issue, Afghan peace process, economy, situation in the region, national issues and politics, the News International reported.

To the question about Israel, the Prime Minister said that his conscience will never accept Israel. "Our position on Israel is very clear. Pakistan can never recognise Israel. We also have to answer to the Almighty about Israel and Palestine," the Prime Minister said. About China, Khan said that it should be clear that our future is connected with China. He said China has stood by Pakistan in every good and bad time. Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Wife And Driver Tested Positive For Coronavirus? Viral Image of News Channel Showing The Same is Fake.

"We are further strengthening our ties with China. China also needs Pakistan very much", he said. The Premier said Chinese President Xi Jinping was scheduled to visit Pakistan in May this year but his visit was postponed due to the coronavirus. He is now expected to visit Pakistan in winter.

On relations with Saudi Arabia, the Prime Minister said Pakistan's role is not to divide the Muslim world. He said Saudi Arabia has its own foreign policy, adding that Saudi Arabia has helped Pakistan in every difficult time. Imran Khan said that earlier America used Pakistan for war, but today both are partners in peace. "We are partners in the peace process in Afghanistan."

"I've been struggling all my life, I've been struggling since I was nine. I built a hospital but politics was a great struggle. I formed the PTI after the two-party system. There is no fear of ups and downs when you try," said the Premier.

Khan said: "When I came to power, the economy was on the verge of bankruptcy and institutions were destroyed. The system in Pakistan is such that everything can be done by paying money; there are barriers for small business owners, while the powerful can get everything done by paying money. The elite class considers itself above the law. When the NAB calls them, they say the country is ruined. That is why the elite class has been in a cycle of overthrowing the government for two consecutive years," he said.

Imran Khan said that the future of Pakistan depends on industry.

"Unless we become an industrial country, we cannot move forward. Last year, 2,000 billion rupees were repaid in instalments, this year it is 2,700 billion. Until we become an industrialised country, these debt repayments will continue to increase. We will now also bring down the prices of electricity generated in government power plants. The government is coming up with a plan to improve power plants and distribution. The power policy is almost ready, we will bring it to the notice of the people in a week or two," he added.

Khan said that a country is destroyed when the Prime Minister and Ministers are corrupt. He said it was very easy for him to compromise with the opposition and the government would run very easily, but he would never do that.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2020 12:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).