Islamabad, June 27: Pakistan has decided to open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for all Sikh pilgrims from June 29, the Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Minister of Pakistan informed on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Qureshi said that as places of worship open across the world, Pakistan too, is preparing to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on the day when the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh will be marked.

In his tweet, he conveyed to the Indian side about their readiness to reopen the corridor on June 29, 2020. "As places of worship open up across the world, Pakistan prepares to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for all Sikh pilgrims, conveying to the Indian side our readiness to reopen the corridor on 29 June 2020, the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh", the tweet read.

Here's the tweet:

As places of worship open up across the world, Pakistan prepares to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for all Sikh pilgrims, conveying to the Indian side our readiness to reopen the corridor on 29 June 2020, the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) June 27, 2020

Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, also called Kartarpur Sahib, is a gurdwara in Kartarpur, located in Shakargarh, Narowal District, in the Punjab province of Pakistan. It is one of the holiest sites in Sikhism, alongside the Golden Temple in Amritsar and Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib.

It is built on the historic site where the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak, settled and assembled the Sikh community after his missionary travels and lived for 18 years until his death in 1539. India had signed an agreement with Pakistan on October 24 on the modalities for operationalisation of the corridor at 'Zero Point' of the international boundary at Dera Baba Nanak.

