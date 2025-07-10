Sepang, July 10: Indian-origin model and TV host Lishalliny Kanaran, who won Miss Grand Malaysia 2021, has accused a Hindu priest of molesting her during a visit to the Mariamman Temple in Sepang, Malaysia. The alleged incident occurred on June 21 and was revealed by Kanaran in an emotional social media post, where she recounted her traumatic experience.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, Kanaran said she went alone to the temple that day as her mother was away in India. Trusting the priest who had previously guided her through rituals, she agreed to receive what he described as a blessing involving "holy water from India" and a protective thread.

Lishalliny Kanaran Alleges Molestation by Hindu Priest at Malaysian Temple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lishalliny Kanaran (@lishallinykanaran)

She alleged that after completing her prayers, the priest asked her to wait before leading her to a private office. "Even as I followed, something didn't feel right. Something in my gut was uneasy," she wrote. Inside, the priest reportedly poured a strong-smelling liquid into a bowl, claiming it was sacred and not for "ordinary people." As she struggled to open her eyes from the stinging liquid, he allegedly molested her, putting his hands inside her blouse.

Kanaran also claimed that a police officer initially warned her against speaking out, suggesting she would be blamed. However, she decided to share her ordeal on Instagram to prevent similar incidents.

Sepang district police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman confirmed that the accused priest is believed to be an Indian national temporarily officiating in the absence of the temple’s resident priest. A manhunt is underway, and police have launched an investigation into the matter.

