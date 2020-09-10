London, September 10: Chinese ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming allegedly liked an X-rated video on Twitter. An X-rated video or porn video contains sexual scenes. A human rights advocate shared a screenshot on Wednesday showing that Chinese Ambassador Liu Xiaoming had liked the porn video. It remains unclear whether Liu Xiaoming liked the pornographic content accidentally or deliberately or his Twitter account had been hacked. PIB India And PIB Hindi Twitter Accounts Hacked? Likes on Multiple Japanese Princess Tweets and Porn Content From These Handles Spark Confusion.

The Chinese embassy has asked Twitter to investigate. "Recently, some anti-China elements viciously attacked Ambassador Liu Xiaoming’s Twitter account and employed despicable methods to deceive the public. The Embassy has reported this to Twitter company and urged the latter to make thorough investigations and handle this matter seriously," the embassy said in a statement. Chinese Propaganda? Pangong Tso Lake to Start Getting International Tourists, Claims Ad Video Shared by Unverified Twitter Users.

Screenshot Showing That Chinese Ambassador Liu Xiaoming Liked Porn Video:

WARNING: DO NOT READ THIS IF EATING. The Chinese Ambassador the the U.K. @AmbLiuXiaoMing has just like a tweet of a woman masturbating a man with her feet. Is this what Roosevelt called big stick diplomacy? pic.twitter.com/Q4HVj08ZST — Luke de Pulford 裴倫德 (@lukedepulford) September 9, 2020

Chinese Embassy's Statement:

The Embassy Spokesperson issued the following statement: Recently, some anti-China elements viciously attacked Ambassador Liu Xiaoming's Twitter account and employed despicable methods to deceive the public. The Chinese Embassy strongly condemns such abominable behaviour. pic.twitter.com/RnBfeZho7O — Chinese Embassy in UK (@ChineseEmbinUK) September 9, 2020

According to a report of The New York Times, Liu Xiaoming's Twitter account had a history of odd likes. "It has frequently liked its own tweets. It has even liked criticism of China itself," the report said. According to another report, shortly after his account posted an introductory post in October ("Hello everyone! I’m Liu Xiaoming …"), he liked an anti-China response; "salute the Chinese dictatorship! Hello totalitarianism!".

After the screenshot showing that Liu Xiaoming had liked the porn video, the envoy's Twitter account quickly removed all but two of the dozens of likes it had accumulated, including the one for the X-rated clip. His account currently shows only two likes, both of which are the ambassador's own tweets.

Here it may be noted that Twitter is banned in China. However, Chinese officials, particularly in the foreign ministry, have recently taken to Twitter and other social media to put forward Beijing's official position and to counter criticism over issues ranging from human rights to border disputes.

