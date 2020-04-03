Good Friday And Easter Sunday Dates in 2020: Meaning, Significance, Traditions and Celebrations Associated With The Christian Observances

Good Friday And Easter Sunday (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Good Friday is a Christian observance commemorating the death and crucifixion of Jesus at Calvary. It is observed during Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday. It is observed on the sixth day of Holy weeks which leads to Easter. Good Friday 2020 falls on April 10. It often coincides with the Jewish observance of Passover. According to the Bible, Jesus was beaten and mocked by Roman soldiers and was crucified on Calvary mountain. As per beliefs, on the third day, Jesus rose from the dead. His resurrection is celebrated as Easter by Christians. Easter 2020 will be observed on April 12. Ukraine President Urges Online Easter Services over Virus.

Several parts of the Christian community observe mourning on Good Friday and visit the church to pray and repent for their sins. Easter also witnesses large scale celebrations across the countries. However, this year, festivities have been cut short due to coronavirus lockdown. Many governments have requested people to be in quarantine. With churches and other places of worship closed down to thwart the virus, people will observe festivals at their homes with families.

Good Friday And Easter Date And Significance

Good Friday marks the crucifixion of Jesus at Calvary. It falls on April 10 this year. Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus after being crucified. Easter 2020 will be observed on April 12. Good Friday s commemorated by carrying out reenactments of Christ's crucifixion, known as the Passion of Jesus. On Easter, people visit attend church and offer prayers. They also meet their friends and relatives and give chocolate-filled eggs or brightly painted eggs with sweets. There are various traditions and celebrations attached to Easter.

Easter is celebrated as a joyous occasion and the Sunday prior is called Palm Sunday, it marks the arrival of Jesus in Jerusalem. The celebration begins in the late hours of Saturday through a religious service called Easter Vigil on Saturday. Easter comes after a 40-day lent during which they avoid eating non-vegetarian food. It begins on Ash Wednesday and ends approximately six weeks later, before Easter Sunday.