Mumbai, March 8: A surprising incident took place at a Russian school when a 62-year-old physics teacher was found watching inappropriate content during class. Students recorded footage on their phones showing the teacher viewing the material on his laptop, which was connected to the main screen. The situation unfolded in front of 13 and 14-year-old students, some of whom captured the moment on video, while others chose to ignore it.
The school administration has yet to issue a statement regarding the incident, though an investigation is expected. As reported by The Metro, the footage quickly gained attention across Russia. However, despite strong criticism from outraged parents, the school in oil-rich Bashkortostan has not suspended the teacher. Earthquake in Siberia: Quake of Magnitude 6.4 on Richter Scale Strikes Russia’s Altai Republic in Southern Siberia, No Casualties Reported.
Razif Nurgaliev, a 62-year-old teacher, has been working at the school in Tashkinovo village, near Neftekamsk city, for nearly four decades. School principal Rudania Burkhanova told Pod'em media that she had spoken with students and their parents but refuted claims that the veteran teacher had been suspended. "An internal investigation is ongoing," she stated. "The incident took place just yesterday and gained attention today. We are currently working to understand how it happened and what exactly occurred." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Won’t Take Part in Upcoming US-Russia Talks, Can’t Accept Outcome.
The school administration has initiated an internal investigation into the incident, stating that the matter only came to light recently and is being examined thoroughly. The head of the institution clarified that immediate suspension was not necessary, as the teacher had already completed his classes for the day and the following day was a scheduled holiday. She emphasized that there had been no previous complaints against him during his 40-year tenure at the school. Further comments on the situation will be provided once the review is completed.
"I need to understand both perspectives. I have already spoken with the students and their parents, and I will also speak with the teacher. A decision will be made only after hearing both sides. No comments at this time."
