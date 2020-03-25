Russia Records Biggest Spike in a Day With 163 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Number of Infections Jump to 658

Health workers in protective gear | File Image | (Photo Credits: AFP)

Moscow, March 25: Russia on Wednesday recorded its biggest spike in confirmed coronavirus infections so far, with 163 new cases for a total of 658 across the country. One person who was infected has died but officials are not linking the death to the virus. Concern has risen as the number of cases steadily grows. Catch all the live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

Putin met with top officials to discuss containment measures on Tuesday, putting on a yellow hazmat suit as he visited a major hospital treating coronavirus patients. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, who heads a coronavirus task force, told Putin that the actual number of cases was probably "significantly" higher than official figures.

Russia previously imposed 14-day quarantines on people arriving from abroad, closed schools and told elderly residents in Moscow, where most of the cases are concentrated, to self-isolate. It halted cultural and sports events and closed fitness clubs, cinemas and nightclubs, although restaurants and cafes were allowed to remain open.

Authorities have repeatedly denied plans to impose lockdowns like those seen in China, Italy, Spain, France or Britain, but the warnings from officials on Tuesday were stark. "The problem is that the volume of testing is very low and no one has a clear picture" of the situation in Russia and the world, Sobyanin told Putin.

'Italian' Scenario

Denis Protsenko, head doctor of Moscow's new hospital treating coronavirus patients, told Putin that Russia needed to be ready for an "Italian" scenario, referring to what is now the hardest-hit country in the world in terms of deaths.

"If there is a big spike, and Moscow is headed there, our hospital is ready to transform," he said.

Russian lawmakers have proposed imposing severe punishments -- including up to seven years in prison -- for people breaking coronavirus quarantine rules.

Apart from traditional New Year's greetings, Putin rarely addresses the public on television. The last time was over an unpopular pension reform in August 2018.

Putin did not say whether he will postpone plans for a massive military parade on May 9 to mark 75 years since the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. Dozens of foreign leaders have been invited to take part. Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday the postponement of the celebration had been discussed but no decision was yet made.